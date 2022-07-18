McCarty wins third Strategic Sourcing Award

Jeff McCarty, a senior buyer at Portsmouth, has more than 30 years of commercial and government purchasing experience (seven years with Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth). Recently, he received his third Supply Chain Management Center (SCMC) Strategic Sourcing Most Valuable Player award. The award was established in 2018 to recognize outstanding performance by procurement and sourcing professionals who provide cost savings and/or added value to the Department of Energy.

The National Security Enterprise, Environmental Management and the Small Business Program Resource Center each honor one recipient based on outstanding performance during the preceding fiscal year.

“Jeff has spent his entire life working in the PORTS Site regional communities. He is familiar with the local small businesses and is dedicated to ensuring they are utilized to the maximum extent possible,” said Pam Hensley, SCMC Site Advisory Committee member. “Jeff continues to challenge himself, taking advantage of opportunities to learn and taking online courses through the SCMC’s Contractor Acquisition University while developing training inventory with the DOE’s National Training Center.”

For more information, click 2021 DOE EM Strategic Sourcing MVP.

