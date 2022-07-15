SOMC invites high school students to July 20 Nursing Expo

PORTSMOUTH — Southern Ohio Medical Center is hosting a Nursing and Healthcare Expo for high school students on July 20 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The event will take place in the Braunlin Conference Room on SOMC’s Main Campus.

Participants will have the opportunity to experience hands-on activities and presentations to understand the nursing profession. Those who attend will leave with a stronger idea of what nursing is, and if it’s a career that would match their interests.

The event is open to any and all high school students. Additional information, and the online registration form, can be found at https://www.somc.org/news-events/news/save-date-somcs-nursing-healthcare-expo/.