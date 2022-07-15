FBP Supports Miracle City Academy

PIKETON — Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) recently donated $8,000 to Miracle City Academy (MCA) to purchase computers. The school was the location of FBP’s Joint Information Center over the last several years. FBP is currently relocating the center, freeing space for the school’s expansion of students and creating a need for more technology.

“With this donation, all of the kids we currently have will get their own tablet,” said MCA Founder and Pastor, Rick Struckel. “We currently have 50 ordered and with our continued growth, may need to purchase more.”

While school enrollment steadily increases at MCA, space at the school is at a premium. The newly vacated space will accommodate 40 additional students.

“We appreciate MCA partnering with us over the years and allowing us to use space at their school,” said Site Project Director, Greg Wilkett. “This donation allows us to continue to support the school and their educational endeavors.”

For more information about Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth, please visit www.fbportsmouth.org.

