We Banjo 3 to perform at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts Aug. 3

PORTSMOUTH — The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (VRCFA) at Shawnee State University will host We Banjo 3 on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Comprised of two sets of brothers from Galway, Ireland, the group is known for a virtuosic blend of traditional Irish, old time, and bluegrass music – a style which they call “Celtgrass”. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be held in the Eloise Covert Smith Theater of the VRCFA.

We Banjo 3 has one foot in Irish music and one foot in Americana music, seamlessly combining the virtuosity and precision in each genre’s traditional disciplines with the artful song-craft and infectious live performance of today’s musical landscape.

Tickets for We Banjo 3 are available online at www.vrcfa.com or at the McKinley Box Office in the VRCFA, Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased via telephone call at (740) 351-3600. Ticket prices for the show are $35 for standard, $30 for seniors, and $20 for those 18 years of age and under. Handicap accessible seating is available upon request.

For more information on upcoming shows at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, visit www.vrcfa.com or call the McKinley Box Office at (740) 351-3600.

Comprised of two sets of brothers from Galway, Ireland, the group is known for a virtuosic blend of traditional Irish, old time, and bluegrass music – a style which they call “Celtgrass”. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be held in the Eloise Covert Smith Theater of the VRCFA. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/07/web1_We-Banjo-3.jpeg Comprised of two sets of brothers from Galway, Ireland, the group is known for a virtuosic blend of traditional Irish, old time, and bluegrass music – a style which they call “Celtgrass”. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be held in the Eloise Covert Smith Theater of the VRCFA. Shawnee State University | Courtesy