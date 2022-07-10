Hip Hop Fest Comes to Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH — Three Bridges will host the “River City Hip Hop Fest” July 15 at 132-2nd St. This groundbreaking musical happening will feature local artists Tommy Gunn, FAM CLICK, A.C.E. and a special cameo appearance by OLDYLOX.

The concert is sponsored by the nonprofit Boneyfiddle Project as part of its efforts to give voice to all genres of music. David Packard, a long-time fixture on the local music and rap scene will host and perform at this free event.

“This is a great opportunity for local artists to perform at a respected outdoor venue as opposed to a late-night bar or club,” said Packard. “Our hope is to draw people not generally familiar or comfortable with this genre as well as our usual fan base”.

Boneyfiddle Project president Robert Black offered this observation, “We’ve supported all forms of musical entertainment over the years but this cuts across lines for us. These artists have an ear to a side of our community many of our patrons never get to experience and that comes through in their message.”

Performances will be from 5:30 to 10 p.m. and people are encouraged to bring a chair. Three Bridges outdoor concert venue is in the DORA zone which allows for open carry of alcohol in approved containers. Food and beverages will be available for purchase and small coolers are permitted.

“It’s all about respect for each other and the artists,” Black said. “I know each of these artists personally and am excited for this opportunity to showcase their music at our venue.”

