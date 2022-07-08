SCHD indicates high COVID-19 community level

PORTSMOUTH—The Scioto County Health Department (SCHD) issued a release indicating that Scioto County is now at a high COVID-19 community level as of Friday, July 8.

Nearby counties of Pike, Ross, and Lawrence in Ohio are also at high COVID-19 community levels, as well as Lewis, Greenup and Boyd counties in Kentucky.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 community levels are categorized as low, medium, and high — based on the number of COVID-19 cases in a given community and the impact of severe disease on community-based healthcare systems.

To reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus as community levels climb, SCHD recommends that individuals wear masks while indoors in public.

SCHD also suggests that all individuals stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines, including the second booster for individuals over the age of 50.

Finally, the agency recommends that anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 get tested and stay home.

The CDC indicates that individuals with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness.

Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms.

Symptoms can include (but aren’t limited to) fever and chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, headache and body aches, and new loss of taste or smell.

Individuals with COVID-19 have also reported congestion or runny nose, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

SCHD provides COVID-19 vaccines for all persons aged six months or older.

Walk-in vaccine appointments are accepted on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., and from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

On Fridays, walk-in vaccines are offered from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are available through the SCHD at 612 6th Street, on the lower level of the Courthouse Annex.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions should contact SCHD’s Nursing Department at (740) 355-8358, then select Option 2.

By Kasie McCreary [email protected]

Reach Kasie McCreary at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931 or by email at [email protected] ©2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

