Judge Jamison to visit Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH—As the race for three Ohio Supreme Court seats heats up, Democratic judges prepare to meet with potential voters at an upcoming event in Portsmouth.

American Legion Post 23 will host the candidates on Saturday, July 9 — around 11:30 a.m.

10th District Court of Appeals Judge Terri Jamison—who is running against Justice Pat Fisher—says that she shares more in common with the people of southeastern Ohio than not.

“I’m a former member of the United Mine Workers, grew up in West Virginia. So I am Appalachian—the very roots of Appalachia deep down on the inside,” Jamison said.

Growing up in West Virginia, she continued her family’s legacy as an underground coal miner for nearly three years.

She was the third generation of her family to do so.

“When I was laid off from the mines, I moved to Columbus. I chose Columbus because my grandmother was here and, at the time, I had three uncles living here. I had to reintegrate and retrain because the skills that I had (as a miner) were not the skills you could use here,” Jamison said.

While adapting to a new career climate, Jamison worked until she came to her own insurance business for 16 years.

Law school at Capital University came next, where Jamison balanced classwork during the day with night jobs.

“I am just like everyone else in southeastern Ohio who found themselves displaced, and workforce reduction caused (them)to have to do something else,” she said.

Her experience in Ohio’s largest district—along with years spent in both domestic relations and juvenile courts—ushered in years of judicial involvement which taught Jamison to value listening to the nuance of an argument; a core value that she says will carry over to her time on the bench if she is elected.

Jamison, also a pastor of Divine Kingdom Builders Church in Columbus, will meet privately with members of local clergy on Saturday at the 14th Street Community Center.

Later that day, she will be joined by First District Court of Appeals Judge Marilyn Zayas and first-term Democratic Justice Jennifer Brunner at American Legion Post 23 in Portsmouth.

That meeting, which is open to the public, will allow potential voters the opportunity to meet and speak with the candidates personally.

And Jamison hopes that the people of Portsmouth will come ready with questions.

“All three of us (candidates) will be speaking, and all three of us will be open to take questions. For the people of Portsmouth, like any other members of the Ohio voting base, I think there will be some questions about redistricting. I think there will be some questions about (overturning) Roe vs. Wade and its implications. There’s a lot of topics that people are interested in: civil rights, voting rights—a lot of things affecting all of Ohioans. I think that all Ohioans have a vested interest in knowing that we want equal justice under the law for everyone. And we want an independent judiciary that is a check and balance on the other two branches of government, and not a judiciary that is being a rubber stamp to either branch of government,” Jamison said.

Jamison said that a long personal history of advocacy with voter registration efforts showed her that the first-time voter doesn’t always look like what one may expect.

And she knows that recent social issues and United States Supreme Court decisions may have many pondering involvement in judicial elections for the first time.

Early voting for the Aug. 2 primary election has already begun, with early voting set to begin on October 12 for the general election.

Jamison hopes that many will soon exercise that right.

“I’ve found that the first-time voter age is not always (age) 18. I have run into middle-aged first-time voters. What I’d say to them is that the judiciary is an area that you would probably have contact with more readily than any other public office. So many things would bring you in front of a judge. And if you wait until you’re in front of them, you’ve waited too late to find out what they believe and what their judicial philosophy is,” said Jamison.

“There’s a difference between being an elected official and being a public servant. And that’s who you want on your Supreme Court,” Jamison added.

Join Judge Jamison along with her fellow Democratic candidates for Ohio Supreme Court on Saturday, July 9th, around 11:30am at American Legion Post 23. The Post is located at 705 Court Street in Portsmouth.

