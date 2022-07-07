MSP takes to the streets with local businesses

PORTSMOUTH — Main Street Portsmouth is partnering with local businesses and vendors for an upcoming street sale — scheduled for Saturday, July 9.

From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., visitors to the Second Street Sale will be able to peruse sections of the closed streets from Court Street to Market Square, as local businesses and vendors will have assortments of their goods arranged in the street for all to enjoy.

Joseph Pratt, Executive Director of Main Street Portsmouth, says that the street sale is a valuable chance for the community to closely engage with local small businesses.

Music, vendors, and local shopping await all who attend, as well as other local non-profits such as the Candyland Children’s Museum and Friends of Portsmouth.

Visitors to the street sale can expect to see items from the small businesses already situated in the area, with some even offering more specialized inventory for the occasion.

“A lot of the antique stores are going to be bringing more product out into the street. And then we have places like Gigi’s Kiss of Style—they actually have an entire stock of clothing that doesn’t hit the public for a long time that they are going to release temporarily during the street sale. And for outside vendors you have everything from crafters to clothing retailers to people who work with sewing or knitting. Kids will even be able to make their own stuffed animals with Stuffin’ Fun (LLC), another business coming in,” Pratt said.

Other businesses and vendors from the area will be featured, offering the public a chance to enjoy their respective wares in a centralized and convenient location.

“We welcome outside vendors for many reasons,” Pratt explained. “One, it’s a nice way to get people to experience downtown in different ways. Another main thing is that it creates more of an event than what your typical business offerings are downtown. It provides (shoppers) these other businesses that wouldn’t otherwise be downtown.”

Pratt and MSP have also worked alongside many of the featured local businesses to market the event to the community.

“The cool thing is that a lot of these businesses are used to being marketing masterminds to be able to survive. So they are marketing the event alongside us; it’s a nice, big group effort to get people out and about and shopping local,” Pratt said.

And with more exciting partnerships hopefully on the horizon, as the next street sale in October is an event to keep in mind.

Though the exact date of the next sale is yet to be announced, Pratt alluded to a bigger event with exciting corresponding local happenings.

“We are deciding if we are going to tag team [the event] and make it happen alongside TOSRV,” Pratt said, referring to the Tour of the Scioto River Valley, which welcomes cyclists to the area as part of a bicycle tour of the region. “It may fall in line with the Saint Mary’s Day Festival. If that does happen, we are going to do a street sale that day as well, that way we will have the streets closed for the St. Mary’s Day Festival going on, we will have outdoor vendors, and during that same time, TOSRV.”

While the Second Street Sale has filled its vendor slots for this weekend, Pratt says that any vendor wishing to participate in the October sale can contact Main Street Portsmouth for registration details.

Follow Main Street Portsmouth’s Second Street Sale on Facebook, and visit MSP online at www.mspohio.org.

The Second Street Sale will take place on Saturday, July 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

