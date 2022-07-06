Valley Alumni Association awards scholarships

PORTSMOUTH — The Valley Alumni Association held their annual banquet the evening of Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the American Legion Post on Court Street in Portsmouth.

Graduates representing eight decades from the 1950’s to the present were in attendance. Linda Howard Scott, class of 1959, served as Master of Ceremonies. Butch Buckle, class of 1972, catered the dinner. Special recognition was given to the class of 1972 on the occasion of their fiftieth anniversary. Following the diner, the Josh Steward Band provided the music. Josh was a member of the class of 2012.

The Scholarship Committee was pleased to present their recipients for this year. David Adkins, member of the class of 1980 and Scholarship Committee Chair, introduced the recipients who will each receive a two thousand dollar scholarship to further their education. Four of the recipients were unable to attend due to other commitments. Anna Stevens is the daughter of Jerry and Stacey Stevens of Lucasville. She plans to attend Ohio University Southern and obtain a degree in Early Childhood Education. McKenna Dunham is the daughter of Jason and Jody Dunham of Lucasville. McKenna will attend Shawnee State University this fall and major in Mathematics Education. Tracy Lewis is the daughter of Renee Howard and Raymond Lewis of Lucasville. She plans to study Pre-Medicine at the University of Cincinnati. Alexis Whitt is the daughter of Brittany and Ray Spradlin of Lucasville. Alexis intends to study Pre-Medicine at Shawnee State University.

Two of the scholarship recipients were able to attend. Marisa Howard is the daughter of Elizabeth and Benjamin Howard of Lucasville. Marisa is the third generation in her family to graduate from Valley Local Schools and will attend Shawnee State University this fall to become a Radiology Technician. Kellyn Mollette is the daughter of Summer and Steve Mollette of Lucasville and is a fifth generation Valley graduate. Kellyn will attend Shawnee State University this fall in order to become a middle school Science Teacher.

The scholarship program is funded by the generous support of many donors throughout the year as well as the profit from the banquet. Contributions are received in memory or honor of individuals from their family and friends. The collection for the scholarship fund at the banquet raised over two thousand five hundred dollars.

The Alumni Association holds their banquet each year the last Saturday in June. Reservation forms for the 2023 banquet will be available through the alumni section of the Valley Local Schools website at www.valleyls.org. Contributions to the scholarship fund in honor or in memory of someone are always welcome throughout the year. If you would like to make a donation, please contact David Adkins at (740) 259-2852 or Linda Fraley at (740) 259-4044.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/07/web1_2022Alumni-Scholarship-Winners.jpeg