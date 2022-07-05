Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State bringing ReStore to New Boston

NEW BOSTON—Habitat for Humanity (HFH) of the Tri-State will soon open the doors of its new ReStore location in New Boston, with a soft opening taking place on July 11 at 9 a.m.

The second ReStore location within HFH of the Tri-State’s service area, the home improvement outlet store is one of the many ways that HFH is working to strengthen its involvement in Scioto County.

According to a press release from HFH, the ReStore sells “new and used building materials and home improvement products at a discount, and the proceeds from sales assist in Habitat’s mission to provide qualified families and individuals in need with an opportunity for safe, decent and affordable housing.”

By selling new and used building materials and home improvement supplies, the ReStore offers Scioto County residents affordable materials for their own homes, while giving back to HFH’s mission toward affordable housing for qualifying candidates.

And according to Dayna Carter, HFH of the Tri-State’s Resource Development Manager, all of the profits made at the Scioto Country ReStore go back into further enriching the Scioto County area.

“We knew as soon as we [merged with] that area that a ReStore was something we wanted to do. We’ve had our ReStore in Huntington for many, many years. It’s been very successful and it’s a huge fundraising arm for us,” Carter explained.

“All of the items we sell in the store are donated, so any of the money we receive from the purchasing of those items helps us to put more money into our construction budget to build more affordable housing. We knew there was a definite need to have something similar in the Scioto County area,” she added.

Carter says that while affordable housing is central to HFH’s mission, she hopes that the New Boston ReStore will give the community more of a chance to learn about the organization.

“This is for people who are not looking for a handout, they’re looking for a hand up,” Carter said. “They buy their houses from us—we don’t give anything away. From the front end of things they work really hard and have to do several hundred hours of volunteer time. They have skin in the game on the back side of things because they’re paying back a zero interest mortgage to [HFH] to own their own home.”

“When people [support] the ReStore, they’re having an impact within their community, because all of the money we raise in Scioto County is going to stay in Scioto County to help build affordable housing,” she said.

The ReStore works to operate on environmentally sustainable principles, which Carter said adds to the myriad ways HFH and the New Boston ReStore will benefit the area at large.

“Those items find a new life in someone else’s home rather than being disposed of in a landfill,” Carter explained. “So it’s a very environmentally conscious endeavor as well. We are saving hundreds of tons of things from going into landfills every year because they’re recycled through the ReStore and sold and repurposed or reused. So it’s a win-win not just for [HFH] and affordable housing but for the community to have someplace to donate their unwanted or used materials that could still have more purpose.”

According to the HFH press release, the New Boston ReStore will be open to the public for shopping on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays so that the staff can conduct donation pick-ups. Donations can be dropped off at the ReStore Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those looking to arrange free donation pickup to the ReStore are encouraged to call (740) 430-2930 for further assistance.

The soft opening for Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s New Boston ReStore will take place at 9am on Monday, July 11th. The New Boston ReStore is located at 3520 Rhodes Avenue.

Follow the New Boston ReStore location on Facebook for more information. To learn more about the mission of Habitat for Humanity or how to volunteer, visit them online at www.hfhtristate.org

