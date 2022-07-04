Shawnee State graduate to pursue teaching position in hometown

PORTSMOUTH — Molli Walters celebrated her graduation from Shawnee State University at the end of the spring semester. Walters, a native of Chillicothe, Ohio, is excited to start her career in a teaching position following graduation.

“I will be teaching a few courses of Biology, Honors Chemistry, and Physical Science,” said Walters, who accepted a position at Chillicothe High School. “I am very excited to start this new journey in life and can’t wait to see where it takes me.”

Walters decided to attend SSU as a legacy student. Both of her parents are alumni of the university.

“My parents attended Shawnee State University, so they suggested that I look into it,” she said. “I kept Shawnee in mind during the selection process and this is where I chose to go.”

Choosing her major was an easy process, as Walters has always felt she had a passion for teaching.

“Ever since I was a child, I said that I wanted to be a teacher,” she said. “I really enjoy working with students and helping them achieve things that they didn’t know they could do.”

Walters’ favorite memories at SSU involve spending time with her friends studying in the Smith Coffee House on campus.

“I loved going to the coffee shop after my classes and sitting with my friends to just relax and talk to each other,” she said. “We would spend hours in between our classes drinking coffee, studying for exams, and talking about anything and everything.”

For students considering a career as a teacher, Walters offers her advice.

“I would advise them to take a few classes in the education department to make sure they really enjoy the age group as well as the content area they selected,” she said. “The School of Education has a class that allows students to sit in and experience the different age groups for a few weeks each.”

To learn more about programs at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu.

Molli Walters celebrated her graduation from Shawnee State University at the end of the spring semester. Walters, a native of Chillicothe, Ohio, is excited to start her career in a teaching position following graduation. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/07/web1_Molli-Walters.jpeg Molli Walters celebrated her graduation from Shawnee State University at the end of the spring semester. Walters, a native of Chillicothe, Ohio, is excited to start her career in a teaching position following graduation.