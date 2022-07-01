Portsmouth Wind Symphony kicks off 30th season with 4th of July concert

PORTSMOUTH — In celebration of its 30th anniversary, The Portsmouth Wind Symphony (PWS) will be kicking off the season with “Exploring the American Land and Spirit” for its summer concert. Join us Monday, July 4th as we explore our past pioneering spirit with Michael Golemo’s Westward Journey and stroll through Appalachia with Blue Ridge Reel and Appalachian Whisper. Later in the concert we will honor those who have served by playing music from each branch of the military and asking veterans to stand and be recognized.

This free concert will take place at Tracy Park begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4th. Steve Free will open, followed by the symphony playing at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets for lawn seating.

The Portsmouth Wind Symphony formerly known as the Portsmouth Community Orchestra was established in 1993 to showcase the talents of area musician of various ages and skill levels.

John Christian, Conductor & Music Director for PWS stated “Since our inaugural concert in 1993, PWS celebrates America with music to recognize and pay homage to its people, culture and values. Preforming music that knits the fabric of America, we sew a program of musical selections from stage and screen, patriotic marches, and those that represent the American spirit.”

Current Vice President, Michael Penly commented “We are so grateful for be able to contribute to the arts in Southern Ohio for the past 30 years. We are proud to recognize our members that have been with us from the start at the July 4 concert on the Esplanade in 1993, Jill MacDonald and Michelle Webb.”

Following the 4th of July concert, the PWS 30th season will also include three additional concerts preformed at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts which include “Castle, Cathedral and the Crown”, “A Charles Dickens Christmas” and “A Night at the Movies”. Dates and details for each concert will be announced at a later date.

Those interested in join the symphony may do so by emailing [email protected]

This free concert will take place at Tracy Park begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4th. Steve Free will open, followed by the symphony playing at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets for lawn seating. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/07/web1_pws-banner1-copy.jpg This free concert will take place at Tracy Park begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4th. Steve Free will open, followed by the symphony playing at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets for lawn seating.