New Boston to celebrate July 4th with a bang

NEW BOSTON—Mark your calendars for the Village of New Boston’s upcoming Fourth of July fireworks display, which is sure to bring loads of patriotic family fun to Millbrook Park on Independence Day.

Mayor Junior Williams knows that the fireworks display has always been important to the New Boston community. He was pleased that the tradition was able to be revived five years ago, and although they missed out on one year due to the pandemic, Williams knows that their fourth year of the display will be a hit.

“We wanted to bring back a patriotic celebration for the community,” Williams explained. “It was done for several years, years ago. I don’t really know the reason why they were discontinued, but we wanted to bring back the patriotic celebration, a celebration of Independence Day—to bring the community together. It seems to be a wonderful hit for the people and a wonderful time.”

The display will be held in Millbrook Park on July 4—one of the county’s few fireworks displays that will take place on Independence Day itself, with others opting to host displays over the weekend prior.

And while the fireworks are sure to be a crowd pleaser, New Boston’s community event hosts many more activities for those who plan to attend. Williams shared that throughout the park, visitors will be able to enjoy community vendors, inflatables, food, live music and other activities.

And with free admission, the event is even more accessible to residents on a budget.

“There’s no price for the fireworks—and no admission price other than the purchase of food or merchandise—just bring your lawn chairs, sit and enjoy the people, and enjoy the good times and a wonderful fireworks display,” Williams said.

Beginning at 6 p.m., folks can enjoy the inflatables, food, vendors, and other activities. Live music and bands will kick off around 7:30 p.m. to entertain crowds until the sun goes down.

Then, at approximately 10 p.m., the fireworks are set to begin.

While Williams said that the fireworks are typically visible for many residents in the vicinity, he suggests that those who wish to attend the event close up should utilize the parking behind the adjoining stadium or along Lakeshore Drive.

Williams encouraged those in the area to be safe and respectful of those visiting the park so that the celebration can be safe and enjoyable for all.

He’s also asking residents to avoid letting off their own displays for safety reasons.

“We ask that the motorists that evening respect the large crowds, and the traffic. Make sure you pay attention to all the visitors to the park. We are asking no one else to be letting off fireworks in the area, just to be safe and to have a safe 4th of July,” said Williams.

Second only to the Village of New Boston’s “Party in the Park—”a community event also featuring fireworks which is slated to take place in October—their 4th of July celebration is one of the area’s most anticipated gatherings. Williams hopes that the community can join each other in celebration of the patriotic occasion. He anticipates that like in years past, the crowds will only continue to grow.

“This is a reinvention of the fireworks from way back in maybe the 60s or 70s. We brought them back for the people and it’s been a big hit. We’ve had large crowds ever since. We are glad to help entertain the community,” Williams added.

The Village of New Boston’s fireworks display will take place in Millbrook Park at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday, July 4. Community vendors, food, inflatables and other activities begin at 6 p.m. For more information and updates, visit the Village of New Boston’s Facebook page.

Beginning at 6 p.m., folks can enjoy the inflatables, food, vendors, and other activities. Live music and bands will kick off around 7:30 p.m. to entertain crowds until the sun goes down.

By Kasie McCreary
[email protected]

