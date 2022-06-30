Plastic and reconstructive surgeon Phillip Lackey, M.D., joins King’s Daughters medical staff

ASHLAND, Ky.– King’s Daughters is pleased to welcome plastic and reconstructive surgeon Phillip Lackey, M.D., to its medical staff beginning July 11.

Dr. Lackey joins plastic and reconstructive surgeon W. Bryan Rogers III, M.D., at KDMS Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Suite 105, 617 23rd St., Ashland, Ky. He will also see patients at King’s Daughters Medical Specialties, 1729 Kinneys Lane, Suite 202, Portsmouth.

Previously, Dr. Lackey was on staff at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital and at the Herschel “Woody” Williams Veterans Medical Center in Huntington.

Dr. Lackey earned his medical degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine, Birmingham. He completed a pediatric internship at the University of Kentucky; general surgery residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he served as chief resident; plastic and reconstructive surgery residency at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga, where he served as chief resident; and fellowship in aesthetic and breast surgery at Grotting Plastic Surgery in Birmingham, Ala.

He is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Plastic surgeons specialize in breast reconstruction, augmentation and reduction; tummy tucks; facial plastic surgery; body contouring surgeries after dramatic weight loss; liposuction; surgical removal of skin cancers; and hand reconstruction. Cosmetic services include botox, fillers, laser treatments and Cool Sculpting.

To schedule an appointment, call (606) 408-7500. Physician referrals are welcome but not required!

Phillip Lackey, M.D. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1_Phillip-Lackey-M.D.jpg Phillip Lackey, M.D.