Calendar of Fourth of July Festivities

SCIOTO—As Independence Day weekend approaches, many looking to celebrate the occasion will have a bevy of community events and celebrations from which to choose. Consult this calendar of events as you plan your Fourth of July, and don’t forget to celebrate safely!

Saturday, July 2nd, 2022:

*Summer on 2nd, presented by River City Adventure Company: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 201 2nd Street, Portsmouth

Join River City Adventure company as they celebrate their grand opening with food, inflatables, a 5k and more! Visit them on Facebook for more information.

*Friends of Portsmouth’s “Light Up the Sky Fourth of July:” 4:30 p.m. at Spartan Stadium

Friends of Portsmouth’s annual Independence Day event kicks off at 4:30pm at Spartan Stadium. Enjoy a full evening of live music, community vendors, family activities, food, and more. Fireworks are slated to begin at 10pm. Admission is $5 per person.

Greenup Fireworks and Parade: Parade at 6 p.m. with concluding fireworks at Greenup City Park, 1005 Walnut St., Greenup, KY

Lineup for the parade will begin at 5:00pm at the Music Funeral Home, 224 Main St., Greenup, KY, Greenup. Judging of the floats will take place at 5:30, and the annual parade will step off at 6pm. “All golf carts, lawn mowers, bikes, side by sides, floats, anything you can decorate and ride are welcomed,” according to the City of Greenup’s Facebook page.

*”FREEdom Week” at Doug Coleman Memorial Splash Park: July 2nd-July 9th

Compliments of the Scioto County Commissioners, the splash park will offer free admission from July 2nd through July 9th to commemorate the 4th of July holiday. The splash park is located at 52 Old US 52 in West Portsmouth and is open daily from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 3rd, 2022:

*God, Freedom and Fireworks at Nile Community Church: 1 p.m., 9731 St. Rte. 125, West Portsmouth

Join the Nile Community Church as their Fourth of July celebration will feature food, worship services, live music, a waterslide and much more. Food will be offered at 1 p.m., a service will take place at 3 p.m., and fireworks are slated to begin at 9 p.m. The organizers request that attendees bring a change of clothes and a “modest t-shirt and shorts for the waterslide.”

*Red, White & Rubyville: fireworks display following evening service (7:30 p.m.) at Rubyville Community Church, 5365 St. Rte. 139, Portsmouth

The Rubyville community fireworks display will begin following the evening service at Rubyville Community Church, which begins at 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Monday, July 4th, 2022:

*Portsmouth Wind Symphony Fourth of July Concert: 7 p.m. in Tracy Park

Join the Portsmouth Wind Symphony for a free community concert at 7 p.m. in Tracy Park. Attendees may wish to bring their own chairs for seating.

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved