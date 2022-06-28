It’s official: City Hall to be moved to former 5/3 Building

PORTSMOUTH – After months of planning, the City of Portsmouth is set to move the location of City Hall from 728 2nd Street to 500 Chillicothe Street – also known as the former 5/3 Bank Building.

Council officially approved the move on Monday with the 3rd reading of an ordinance entering into a lease/purchase agreement with the Scioto County Commissioners to obtain the property at 500 Chillicothe Street at a cost of $418,000. The money will be paid interest free over a 10-year period with an annual payment of $41,800 starting July 1, 2022 and ending July 1, 2031.

“I want to thank council for their vision and courage to pass the final piece of the largest economic development package the City has seen in the last 20 years or longer,” said 2nd Ward Councilwoman Charlotte Gordon. “Although we have not always been unanimous in the steps to get there, we have united to confirm the voter’s confidence in us as elected officials.”

The former 5/3 Building is seen as a major upgrade to the current city hall. The four-story, 65,000 square foot structure was built in 1956.

“This process began 16 months ago, in February of 2021, with a strategic planning session,” said Gordon. “We heard a loud, clear plea from every city department head for more space. To continue to function, much less grow, every department needed more space. Through many meetings, the stakeholders came together to define what the options would be. Several were examined and rejected until the plans that were adopted tonight were settled on and eventually approved.”

The new city hall will join an arts, cultural, and innovation district along Chillicothe Street and the esplanade area.

“We are halfway there,” said Gordon. “There will be another 18 months before we can occupy our new home. And as we are set to do that, there will be another multi-purpose development filling up the Marting’s building across the Street.”

“I want to thank Nathan Prousch, Sam Sutherland, Trent Williams, my fellow council members, the Marting’s Foundation, the County Commissioners, SOPA, the department heads, John Haas, Diana Ratliff, Tracy Shearer, and everyone else who made this possible. Many made this possible. Our City is growing. And I thank everyone for putting this forward.”

It remains to be seen what entity will occupy the Marting’s Building, but many within the city are hopeful it will lead to economic growth and further innovation.

“The Kricker Innovation Hub is being revamped, the Marting’s building is being developed, and the City is set to occupy the 5/3 building,” said 5th Ward Councilman Joey Sandlin. “We will have three multi-million dollar developments going on at the same time on Chillicothe Street. This is something that we should be celebrating and excited about. I’m excited to see Portsmouth grow and flourish.”

Sandlin, who is a real estate agent, said he has been in negotiations with several businesses looking to relocate to downtown Portsmouth.

“I happen to know there are businesses that are looking to come in and grow our downtown,” he said. “Look, it is easy to be a critic…it’s something else to step up to the plate and make things happen.”

