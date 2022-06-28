24 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 24 and returned 24 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

ASHLEY DAWN HAMMONDS, 31

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

MADELYNN LEESON, 19

Chillicothe, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

BREANNA JONIQUE CARTHON, 35

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

CORY LEE CLOSE, 38

Sorrento, Florida, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

BRYAN DAVID HOOPS, 35

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Disrupting Public Services

Domestic Violence

Obstructing Official Business

MICHAEL LEROY HOOPS, 37

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Assault

Aggravated Menacing

Disrupting Public Services

Inducing Panic

Intimidation of an Attorney, Victim or Witness in a Criminal Case

2 Counts Retaliation

2 Counts Obstructing Official Business

ANTIONE TORRANCE GLANTON, 44

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Identity Fraud

Obstructing Official Business

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

DANNI RAI BENDOLPH, 42

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

PAUL M. FAVORS, JR., 38

Waynesville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

EARL R. EVANS, III, 43

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

JEANETTA JONES, 58

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

SHANE S. McGLONE, 42

South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Burglary

Burglary

Petty Theft

Grand Theft/Firearm

Grand Theft/Motor Vehicle

Having Weapons while under Disability

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Marihuana

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

JOSHUA ANDREW MOORE, 29

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Theft

JESSE MYERS, 42

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Petty Theft

JODIE RAYLENE STOVER, 42

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

STEPHEN B. SIDERS, 34

South Point, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

CAROL S. SALYERS, 53

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

JONATHON D. EDWARDS, 34

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Possession of Heroin

TIFFANY D. BUCKLE, 39

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Obstructing Official Business

Using Weapons while Intoxicated

Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or into a Habitation or a School Safety Zone

JASON E. HALL, 39

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Kidnapping

2 Counts Domestic Violence

KENNETH M. McCALISTER, 43

Georgetown, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

3 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability

JASON BRYAN WELLS, 43

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

DEJON L. CLARK, 28

Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:

Intimidation of an Attorney, Victim or Witness in a Criminal Case

3 Counts Tampering with Evidence

4 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability

Discharge of Firearm on or Near Prohibited Premises

Trafficking in Marihuana

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Marihuana

LAUREN STONE, 22

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Trafficking in Marihuana

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Marihuana

