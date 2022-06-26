Patrol looking for those ready to “Build Tomorrow”

PORTSMOUTH – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for men and women who are ready to build tomorrow and make a difference in their communities.

Those interested must go through a selective process to become cadets with the Patrol, including a physical and written test, among other requirements. If chosen, cadets will go through approximately six months of training at the Patrol’s Training Academy in Columbus, during which time they will be paid.

“The training our cadets receive sets them up for a successful and rewarding career with the Patrol,” said Lieutenant Jeremy Schuldt, Portsmouth Post commander. “Those interested in a fulfilling profession with the Patrol should contact our recruitment section or their local post to learn about our many opportunities.”

There are a number of career opportunities available within the Patrol to troopers. After learning the core job and two years of field experience, a trooper is eligible to explore a specialty position. Some of those positions include: aviation, K9 handlers, Special Response Team (SRT), instructors and members of our motorcycle unit.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol employs highly-motivated and well-trained professionals who are committed to providing quality service to those who live, visit, and do business in the great state of Ohio. Our core values serve as the foundation for all that we do.

Additionally, the Patrol is using a QR code on our vehicles and promotional materials. The QR code takes you to the Patrol’s recruitment web page and provides prospective candidates with information regarding the application process and requirements.

If you or anyone you know is interested in becoming a member of the Patrol, log onto https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/recruit/index.aspx. Achieve your dreams with the Ohio State Highway Patrol!