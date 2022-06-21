AAA: Gas averages fall below $5 nationally and in Ohio

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is nine cents lower this week at $4.945 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $4.945

Average price during the week of June 13, 2022 $5.031

Average price during the week of June 21, 2021 $3.000

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$5.094 Athens

$4.881 Chillicothe

$4.955 Columbiana

$4.922 East Liverpool

$4.998 Gallipolis

$4.882 Hillsboro

$4.887 Ironton

$5.096 Jackson

$4.798 Logan

$5.005 Marietta

$4.958 Portsmouth

$4.903 Steubenville

$5.002 Washington Court House

$4.848 Waverly

The national average for a gallon of gas fell below $5 this week. The primary cause is the tumbling cost of oil, which fell from $122 to around $110 per barrel due to fears of a global recession and its associated economic slowdown. As a result, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.96, a nickel less than a week ago, 37 cents more than a month ago, and $1.89 more than a year ago.

The recent high prices may have led to a small drop in domestic gasoline demand as fewer drivers fueled up last week. This dip, coupled with less costly oil, has taken some steam out of surging pump prices. And this is happening right before drivers gas up for what AAA forecasts will be a busy July 4th travel weekend.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 700,000 barrels to 217.5 million barrels last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand declined slightly from 9.2 million barrels per day to 9.09 million barrels per day which has helped to limit pump price increases. However, as crude oil prices remain volatile, the price per gallon for gasoline will likely remain elevated.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $8.03 to settle at $109.56. Crude prices dropped last week amid broad market concern regarding the potential for economic growth to slow after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75 percent. Additionally, crude prices decreased after the EIA reported that total domestic stocks increased by 1.9 million barrels to 418.7 million barrels.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

