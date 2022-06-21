Eleven area students receive 2022 Dorothy Knost Music Scholarships

PORTSMOUTH — Eleven high school graduates from Scioto County and Greenup County schools are recipients of 2022 Dorothy Knost Music Scholarships totaling $31,000. This year’s awards went to one senior, one junior, two sophomores and seven freshmen, the most first-year winners in the 37-year history of the Knost Scholarships.

Mason Yeagle, a 2019 Minford High School graduate who will be a senior at Morehead State University this fall, is pursuing a degree in instrumental music education. Yeagle, whose major instrument is the flute, is learning to play a variety of instruments and wants to become a high school band director.

A 2021 West High School graduate, Anna Lovins will be a junior at Shawnee State University in the fall. Anna is working on a double major with a BFA degree in Music and Vocal Performance and a BS degree in Plastics Engineering at SSU. Ultimately, her goal is to work in technical theatre.

Sophomore saxophonist Joel Caniff, who graduated from Minford High School in 2021, is attending The Ohio State University where he is earning a B.A. degree in music education. He hopes to return to Scioto County to teach in the public schools before eventually pursuing a doctoral degree and teaching at the collegiate level.

Emily Clausing, who will be a sophomore at Ohio Wesleyan University, is a 2021 graduate of Clay High School. Undecided about a specific career path, she plans to double major in Music Performance or Music Education and a field like media marketing/business/production with the ambition to gain the ability to inspire others.

Madison Cavins, a 2022 graduate of Minford High School, will attend Morehead State University in the fall to major in Music Education with clarinet as her primary instrument. After earning her Bachelor’s degree, she forsees teaching high school music and band and eventually becoming a director of bands at a college level.

A 2022 Portsmouth High School graduate, Conner Emnett will study Music Technology and Video Production as a freshman at Capital University in Columbus. After college graduation, he hopes to work in his chosen field and eventually establish his own production company.

Ella Gullett, also a 2022 Portsmouth High School graduate, will head to The Ohio State University in the fall to major in Music Education with an emphasis in vocal performance. After graduating from college, she aims to teach music in a Scioto County school district, put on musical productions and perhaps establish a show choir.

Russell High School 2022 graduate Bryson Hunt will enter the University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music this fall to earn his undergraduate degree in Music Performance. With the trombone as his primary instrument, Hunt says his long-term goal is to play and teach music professionally for the rest of his life.

Another 2022 Russell High School graduate, Tanner Leadingham, will attend the University of Kentucky with a major in Music. A percussionist who says he has been drumming since he was a toddler, Leadingham is not sure where his music major will lead him but hopes to learn and grow as a musician every day.

Another 2022 Minford High School graduate, Racheal Ray, will enter Morehead State University this fall to major in Music Education with the clarinet as her primary instrument. After graduating from college, she wants to obtain a job as a band director and then pursue a Master’s Degree in Music Education.

Taran Willis, who graduated this spring from Portsmouth West High School, will enter Capital University as a freshman this fall to earn a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Music Technology. After graduation from college, he plans to start work in music production with a job in a recording studio and a vision of opening his own recording studio some day.

Students can apply for a Knost Music Scholarship through the Scioto Foundation’s regular on-line process; the 2023 application deadline will be announced in the fall.

Criteria for Knost Scholarship consideration include musical ability, high scholastic achievement, good moral character, school and community activities and evidence of financial need. Knost Scholarship applicants should be at least a junior in a Scioto County or Greenup County high school. The scholarships will be awarded to help fund attendance at a summer music camp at least six weeks in length or to assist with undergraduate college music studies.

In addition to filling out the application form and providing necessary documents, applicants for the Knost Scholarship must be available for a brief performance audition at a time to be scheduled in late spring. This year video auditions were accepted in place of live auditions due to Covid 19 but the Knost Scholarship Committee plans to return to in-person auditions next year.

Further information regarding the Dorothy Knost Music Scholarships may be obtained by contacting Kay Bouyack, chairperson of the Knost Music Scholarship Committee, at (740) 353-8292 or Ginnie Moore, Grants and Coordinator for the Scioto Foundation at (740) 354-4612.