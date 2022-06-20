Final Friday to celebrate peace and love with Portstock

PORTSMOUTH — Final Friday in Boneyfiddle will give a tip of the hat to the summer of peace and love by celebrating Portstock, their local version of Woodstock.

The celebration will take place June 24th at Three Bridges outdoor concert venue located at 132-2nd St. in Portsmouth. Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a performance by Ryan Sprinkle followed by Corduroy Brown from Huntington and the Sugarbeats from the Ashland area.

The celebration is free and open to the public. People are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Three Bridges is in the DORA zone which allows open alcohol consumption in approved containers. Food and legal beverages will be available for sale and small coolers are permitted with discretion.

Robert Black, president of the award-winning nonprofit that presents the Final Friday summer concert series related that “these are family friendly events and we want people to enjoy themselves while maintaining respect for others in attendance”.

Area arts and craft vendors will be set up to sell and display their wares.

“We are going to have a ‘best hippie outfit contest’ with the winner receiving a swag bag of Final Friday merch including a complete set of Rich Moon buttons left over from the Moon Walk ” said Black.

Portstock has traditionally been a favorite event for local concertgoers and since the venue is expansive people can feel safe returning to this public gathering.

“Woodstock grew out of a response to the unrest in the world at the time. Our desire is to show love and peace to our brothers and sisters all over the world through music and this is an opportunity to revive that feeling here in Portsmouth” added Black.

For details on the entire concert series go to “theboneyfiddleproject.org”

