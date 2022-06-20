OSHP investigating fatal crash in Wheelersburg

WHEELERSBURG–On Sunday, June 19 at 12:43 p.m., the Portsmouth Dispatch Center of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of an SUV versus motorcycle crash on Ohio River Road near the intersection of Downtown Hayport Road in PorterTownship.

Rebecca E. Parsley, 81, of Wheelersburg, was driving a 2022 Lexus RX 350. Parsley was turning left (southbound) onto Ohio River Road from a business.

Rodney L. Jenkins, 33, of Portsmouth, was driving a 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on Ohio River Road. Jenkins struck Parsley and was ejected from his motorcycle.

Parsley received minor injuries and was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center.

Jenkins sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased Sunday evening at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, WV. Jenkins was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by PorterTownship Fire Department and EMS, Green Township EMS, Air Evac 97 and the SciotoCounty Sheriff’s Department.

