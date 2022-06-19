Olive Garden to open at Ashland Town Center

ASHLAND, KY—Ashland Town Center will welcome Olive Garden to its line-up of more than 75 retail, dining and entertainment options.

“Ashland Town Center is excited to further diversify and expand our dining roster with Olive Garden,” said Vicki Ramey, General Manager at Ashland Town Center. “We strive to meet shopper demand by providing dynamic national and local brands and retail concepts, as well as family-friendly dining and entertainment options all within our town center.”

Olive Garden is an iconic brand known for its Italian food. As a leader in the casual dining industry with more than 860 restaurants in the US, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, from freshly baked bread sticks and garden salad to homemade soups and sauces.

“Our area is constantly growing and evolving. We are so thrilled to be a part of this by offering new and exciting options for our Ashland community,” said Ramey,

While at Ashland Town Center, shoppers can also enjoy coveted retailers and dining options such as JCPenney, American Eagle Outfitters, Aerie, Ulta Beauty, Five Below, Slim Chickens and Victoria’s Secret.

For more information, call 606.324.1100or visit ashlandtowncenter.com. Like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/ashlandtowncenter.