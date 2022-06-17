Dr. Linda Koenig appointed Interim Dean of Students at Shawnee State University

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University’s Office of the Provost has announced the appointment of Dr. Linda Koenig as the Interim Dean of Students within the university’s division of Academic & Student Affairs. At the university for over 16 years, Dr. Koenig will assume the position’s responsibilities effective Jul. 1, 2022.

“Linda has garnered a wealth of experiences during her years of service at the university, including her leadership roles in counseling, mental health, and accessibility services,” said SSU Provost Sunil Ahuja. “Over the last two years, Linda has been instrumental in shepherding the university’s response to the COVID pandemic and was essential in the day-to-day operations in steering SSU and the community through the crisis. I have appreciated her thoughtfulness and careful leadership.”

Starting at SSU in 2006, Dr. Koenig served most recently as the university’s Director of Counseling, Health & Accessibility Services. In her role, she’s implemented several programs and initiatives including the use of telemedicine, the establishment of a Peer Drop-In Center, and a behavioral health services stepped-care system to maximize resources for the campus community. She also served as the lead of the SSU Health Team throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, working in coordination with the SSU executive administration, the local health department, and the Ohio Department of Health to provide on-site testing, case management, and vaccinations.

“I’m embracing the opportunity to serve Shawnee State University as the Interim Dean of Students as well as to continue collaborative work from a new role,” said Dr. Koenig.

Dr. Koenig received her undergraduate degrees in Psychology and Criminal Justice from Wilmington College before pursuing her Master of Education in Community & Agency Counseling-School Counseling from Ohio University. She then received her Doctorate of Education in Counselor Education & Supervision from Argosy University.

To learn more about Shawnee State University’s office of the Dean of Students, visit www.shawnee.edu/dean-of-students.

