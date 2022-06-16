16 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 10 and returned 16 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

HERMAN DESHAWN BETHEA, 24

Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on:

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

ANGEL N. RAYGADA, 26

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Aggravated Vehicular Assault

2 Counts Vehicular Assault

4 Counts Endangering Children

DEVIN DELRAY KRITZWISER, 30

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Domestic Violence

Violating a Protection Order

Intimidation of an Attorney Victim or Witness in a Criminal Case

Retaliation

WILLIAM DONALD CLEVENGER, 41

McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

RONEISHA C. ANDERSON, 24

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

DARRIUS JAMES LEE MARROW, 27

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

ISAAC ISAIAH TINDALL, 21

Caldwell, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Robbery

D’SHAUN LAMAR McCANDLESS, 27

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Obstructing Official Business

Having Weapons whle under Disability

2 Counts Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Heroin

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

NATHAN ISAAC WILLIS, 40

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Obstructing Official Business

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

ALBERT P. FULK, 61

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

OVI

D’SHAUN L. McCANDLESS, 27

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Obstructing Official Business

Escape

Having Weapons while under Disability

2 Counts Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Heroin

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

SABRINA L. ESTEP, 48

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Violating a Protection Order

BOBBY J. STAPLETON, 30

West Union, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

THOMAS RAY VESTAL, 29

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Vandalism

Theft

JENNIFER M. PENTZ, 37

Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:

Theft from a Person in a Protection Class

HEATHER GILLESPIE, 29

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1_Indictments-1.jpg