Splash park offers free admission in observance of Independence Day

WEST PORTSMOUTH—Those looking to beat the heat in already sweltering summer temperatures can soon look forward to a week of free admission at the Doug Coleman Memorial Splash Park.

From Saturday, July 2 to Saturday, July 9, admission to the splash pad will be free, compliments of the Scioto County Commissioners. This “FREEdom Week” at the park is intended to help community members celebrate the Independence Day holiday while also keeping cool on a budget.

The Doug Coleman Memorial Splash Park is open seven days a week during the summer season from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the park may close; visitors are encouraged to check for weather related closures on Facebook by following the Scioto County Commissioners’ page.

Inside the splash pad, guests have access to multiple shaded seating areas around the pad’s perimeter so that children enjoying the pad may be easily supervised. Within the splash zone, several different aquatic fountains and features for children of all stages allow for many ways to cool off.

Full restrooms are available to guests of the splash pad, and various vending machines are offered for use. Food and drink must be kept outside of the fenced area, however, to keep the pad clean and the drainage system clear of any debris.

Those visiting the splash pad will also be able to enjoy the many amenities offered by the adjoining Earl Thomas Conley Riverside Park including the pump track, walking trails, sports nets and courts, and plenty of playground equipment appropriate for all ages and developmental stages.

For large groups looking to schedule an outing, shelter houses are also available to rent by calling the park in advance at (740) 858-5432.

FREEdom Week at the splash park presents an opportunity for families to enjoy summer fun at an unbeatable cost. And the patrons of the park appreciate that such amenities are available to enjoy right in their backyard.

For Sam and Ben Bohlen, the Doug Coleman Memorial Splash Park is a place they try to let their children enjoy at least a couple of times a year. Ahead of FREEdom Week, they gathered there to cool off and enjoy relaxing with friends.

“[The children] enjoy coming down here. We have a friend with us today, and we met some friends down here; it’s something really nice to come and do with friends and family,” said Sam.

And while summer fuel prices are forcing many folks to tighten up their budgets, local attractions can provide plenty of entertainment for a fraction of the cost, all while building a stronger community bond.

“I think it’s wonderful,” said Ben. “It keeps you local, and keeps you from needing to go to Columbus, Waverly, Chillicothe,” he added.

The Doug Coleman Memorial Splash Park is located at 52 Old US 52 in West Portsmouth, Ohio. Admission is free from Saturday, July 2nd to Saturday, July 9th; the park is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Children, families gather to soak up sun at the splash pad. The splash pad and the adjoining Earl Thomas Conley Riverside Park offer plenty of fun amenities for community residents to enjoy. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1_Slpash-2.jpg Children, families gather to soak up sun at the splash pad. The splash pad and the adjoining Earl Thomas Conley Riverside Park offer plenty of fun amenities for community residents to enjoy. Photos by Adam Black | Daily Times The Doug Coleman Memorial Splash Park will offer free admission from July 2nd to July 9th compliments of the Scioto County Commissioners. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1_Splash-1.jpg The Doug Coleman Memorial Splash Park will offer free admission from July 2nd to July 9th compliments of the Scioto County Commissioners. Photos by Adam Black | Daily Times

By Kasie McCreary [email protected]

Reach Kasie McCreary at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931 or by email at [email protected]

