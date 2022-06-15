Second Presbyterian Church to sponsor Critter Encounter

PORTSMOUTH — Second Presbyterian Church, located at 8th and Waller Streets, will offer fun for the whole family at its “Critter Encounter” planned for Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The outdoor event, which will be held in the church’s side yard, promises personal and educational experiences for all ages with opportunities to feed and pet a wide variety of animals.

The “Critter Encounter” will feature Barker’s Farm who will bring exotic animals like llamas, monkeys, a camel, porcupine, turtle, miniature cows and others; Paul’s Cool Scales with reptiles, snakes, spiders, lizards and more; and K9 police dogs demonstrating commands and skills.

Food vendors and giveaways will be part of the day’s attractions. Affordable refreshments such as hot dogs, potato chips and snow cones will be available and several gift baskets for adults and children will be given away.

Admission to the “Critter Encounter” is $1 per person with children 2 and under admitted free. All children must be accompanied by an adult. No personal pets will be permitted. Proceeds from the program will benefit the Animal Welfare League of Scioto County.