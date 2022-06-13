Dr. Jennifer Pauley appointed Associate Provost at Shawnee State University

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University’s Provost Sunil Ahuja has announced the appointment of Dr. Jennifer Pauley as Associate Provost as of Jun. 1, 2022. Dr. Pauley, who has been with the university for fifteen years, was previously serving as the Interim Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences.

“I am looking forward to working with Jennifer in our continued review of the institution’s academic portfolio and new programmatic opportunities related to institutional growth and to supporting and ensuring the success of our continuing students by bringing renewed attention to student retention, persistence, and graduation as we move ahead,” said Provost Ahuja.

A faculty member in the English & Humanities Department since 2007, she has served on several university committees including the University Faculty Senate Executive Committee, the College of Arts & Sciences Recruiting Committee, the Celebration of Scholarship Committee, and the Women’s Center Advisory Committee. She began serving as the Chair of the Department of English & Humanities in Fall 2015 before being appointed Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences in Jan. 2021.

“I look forward to working with the Provost to help advance Shawnee State’s mission,” said Dr. Pauley. “I am honored to be in the role and can’t wait to get started.”

As the Associate Provost, Dr. Pauley will oversee SSU online programs, the Graduate Center, the Student Success Center programs in student retention, persistence, and completion, the Teaching & Learning Center, the Honors Program, and Faculty Labor Relations, among other areas.

Dr. Pauley is a 1995 graduate of Shawnee State University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in English & Humanities. She received her Ph.D. in English in 2006 from Ohio University before returning to become a faculty member at her alma mater.

To learn more about the Office of the Provost at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/provost.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1_Jennifer-Pauley.jpg