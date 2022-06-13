Fluor-BWXT honored by Pike County Commissioners

PIKE COUNTY- The Pike County Commissioners recognized Fluor-BWXT (FBP) for promoting industrial, economic, commercial, and civic development for Pike County over the past 10 years. The members presented a proclamation during their regular meeting in June.

“Fluor BWXT has assisted the Pike County Economic Development Partnership in leveraging investment, both capital and machinery, and equipment, to the extent of $970,589, allowing for 1,220 full-time jobs to be created and 1,012 full-time jobs to be retained in Pike County,” the resolution state.

The resolution also recognized FBP as a “regional economic development leader and corporate citizen with respect and competency (that) has exhibited outstanding community spirit by leading by example”.

Part of FBP’s commitment to the community is to be a strong corporate citizen by investing in the socio-economic health of the community. FBP has assisted with economic development in the four-county

region including Pike, Ross, Jackson and Scioto, in excess of $2 million.

“One of our roles in executing the Portsmouth D&D mission is to invest in the socio-economic health of the community,” said FBP Site Project Deputy Greg Wilkett. “We are committed to being an active corporate leader to assist with economic growth.”

Pike County Commissioner, Tony Montgomery presented the proclamation stating, “FBP has been a regional economic development leader. We look forward to a continued partnership.”

