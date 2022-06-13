4-year-old killed in shooting; PPD investigating

PORTSMOUTH — At approximately 11:35 p.m. on June 12, 2022, Officers were called to the 1800 Block of Grant Street in reference to shots fired.

A second caller stated that someone had been shot.

When the officers arrived, they found 4-year-old Zsailynn Amari Conley had been shot. Medics from the Portsmouth Fire Department transported the child to Southern Ohio Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The Scioto County Prosecutors’ Office stated in a release the incident is believed to be an isolated incident and not a random shooting.

“This is an active investigation,” the release stated. “To avoid compromising an ongoing investigation and to abide by ethical obligations, very little information can be released at this time.”

Portsmouth Police Chief Debra Brewer told the Portsmouth Daily Times that the department does not have anyone in custody at this time and is continuing to work on all leads.

Throughout the day Monday, residents of the Mound Park area created a memorial in honor of Conley placing flowers, toys and candles at the base of a tree within the park. Other members of the community have also set out to help the family by creating a GoFundMe page where people can donate to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

Those wishing to donate can visit https://gofund.me/181c8384.

No other information has been officially released and the investigation is ongoing at this time. If there is anyone with any information about this incident, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department at 740-353- 4101 or the detective division at 740-354-1600.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1_Shooting-Stock-photo-4.jpg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1_thumbnail_IMG_2115-1.jpg