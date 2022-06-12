Scioto County to bring awareness to World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

PORTSMOUTH — June 15, 2022, is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

On that day, communities in the USA and all over the world will sponsor events to highlight solutions to this systemic social challenge. The Scioto County Department of Job and Family Services is proud to share multiple educational opportunities to participate in this national conversation.

SCDJFS will present on WNXT’s radio broadcast of Community Corner, discussing the local challenges of elder abuse in Scioto County. There will be an information table set up in the lobby of SCDJFS as well, providing a variety of information for victims, caretakers, and others who may observe warning signs.

Additionally, there will be a social media campaign throughout the month of June, shared via the Facebook page (Scioto County Job and Family Services) and website (www.SciotoCountyJFS.com).

SCDJFS shared that as Americans, they believe in justice for all. Yet individuals fail to live up to this promise when they allow older members of society to be abused or neglected. Older people are vital, contributing members of American society and their maltreatment diminishes all. Just as the organization has confronted and addressed the social issues of child abuse and domestic violence, so too can they find solutions to address issues like elder abuse, which also threatens the well-being of the community.

Policies and practices make it hard for older people to stay involved with and connected to the communities as they age. As a result, older people are more likely to experience social isolation, which increases the likelihood of abuse and neglect.

SCDJFS encourages individuals to design stronger societal supports to keep the older people connected and protect them from abuse, whether financial, emotional, physical, or sexual. When we address a root cause, like social isolation, we also make it less likely that people will become neglected.

Older adults who are socially connected and protected from harm are less likely to be hospitalized, less likely to go into nursing homes and less likely to die, According to SCDJFS.

They encourage residents that they can and must create healthier and safer living environments for older adults, including their homes, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities. It is up to everyone to prevent and address elder abuse.

If you know of someone age 60 or over, who is experiencing abuse, neglect, and/or financial exploitation, you may make a referral 24/7/365 by calling the Statewide APS Referral Line at:1-855-OHIO-APS (1-855-644-6277).

For referrals specific to Scioto County, you may call Scioto County APS Referral Line during business hours –Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at 1-740-354-6661, Option 1. For referrals made after business hours, please call the Statewide APS Referral Line. If you believe that an older person is in a life-threatening situation, contact 911 or the local police or sheriff’s department.