Shawnee State University junior presents at Tri-Beta National Convention

PORTSMOUTH — Presenting earlier this month at the Beta Beta Beta National Convention in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Shawnee State University junior Hanna Tackett (Hometown: Lucasville, Ohio) had the opportunity to present her research “The Warburg Effect in Acute Myeloid Leukemia” on a national stage.

“Although it was nerve-wracking, I really did enjoy the opportunity to present, because it was the first time I’ve officially presented my research in person,” she said. “I also liked learning about the people I was around. There is so much cool research being done, and everyone I met was from somewhere different. So being able to learn about their lives and experiences, while still having commonalities was awesome.”

Earlier in the spring semester, Tackett received the Frank G. Brooks Award for her research project presentation at the Tri-Beta District Meeting that brings together Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan undergraduate Tri-Beta members. The award recognizes excellence in undergraduate research for presentations given at a district or national meeting.

“This was a wonderful opportunity for Hanna,” said Dr. Jennifer Napper, SSU Associate Professor of Biology who served as her mentor and accompanied her to the Beta Beta Beta National Convention. “Not only did she get the experience of presenting her research at a national convention, but she also made connections with students and faculty from across the country.”

Tri-Beta is a National Biological Honor Society that is dedicated to improving the understanding and appreciation of biological study and extending boundaries of human knowledge through scientific research. Tackett served as the secretary of the SSU chapter this past academic year.

“Experiences such as this are often pivotal moments in a student’s life,” said Dr. Napper. “We are very grateful for the financial support she received from the Beta Beta Beta National Office and the College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s Office that made this trip possible.”

SSU’s Biomedical Sciences program provides Biology majors with high-quality, student-centered undergraduate education. The program ensures students receive a solid foundation in central fields of Biology while also providing specialized upper-level curricula in the biomedical sciences, fosters undergraduate involvement in scientific research, and produces graduates that possess the preparation and skill needed to obtain employment or pursue a graduate or professional degree in a biomedical sciences field.

To learn more about the Biomedical Sciences program at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/pre-med.

Shawnee State’s Dr. Jennifer Napper (left) and junior Hanna Tackett (right) attended the Beta Beta Beta National Convention in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma where Tackett presented her own research. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1_Hanna-Tackett-2.jpg Shawnee State’s Dr. Jennifer Napper (left) and junior Hanna Tackett (right) attended the Beta Beta Beta National Convention in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma where Tackett presented her own research. Shawnee State junior Hanna Tackett recently presented her research on “The Warburg Effect in Acute Myeloid Leukemia” at the Beta Beta Beta National Convention. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1_Hanna-Tackett-1.jpeg Shawnee State junior Hanna Tackett recently presented her research on “The Warburg Effect in Acute Myeloid Leukemia” at the Beta Beta Beta National Convention.