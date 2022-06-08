Local road work schedule

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of June 13, 2022 through June 16, 2022 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.
SUBCONTRACTOR WORK
ROAD CLOSURES-DAY AND NIGHT. Contractors will be repairing slips.
Pine Creek Rd. (CR10) in Bloom Township at the 3.67-mile marker through Friday, June 17th
Clinton Furnace Rd. (CR9) in Vernon Township at the 3.45-mile marker through Friday, June 17th
Tick Ridge-Koenig Hill West Rd. (CR42) in Brush Creek Township will be closed at the 0.14-mile marker
through Thursday, June 30th
Pollock Rd. (CR47) in Rush Township at the 3.16-mile marker through Thursday, June 30th
COUNTY CREW WORK
DRAG PATCHING
Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.
Sheldon Cartro Rd. (CR308) in Green Township Monday, June 13th and Tuesday, June 14th
Hansgen-Morgan Rd. (CR16) in Harrison Township Monday, June 13th and Tuesday, June 14th
Sugar Camp Rd. (CR255) in Porter Township Wednesday, June 15th and Thursday, June 16th
Allegheny Hill (CR14) in Harrison and Porter Townships Wednesday, June 15th and Thursday, June 16th
Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.