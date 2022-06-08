Local road work schedule

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of June 13, 2022 through June 16, 2022 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.

SUBCONTRACTOR WORK

ROAD CLOSURES-DAY AND NIGHT. Contractors will be repairing slips.

Pine Creek Rd. (CR10) in Bloom Township at the 3.67-mile marker through Friday, June 17th

Clinton Furnace Rd. (CR9) in Vernon Township at the 3.45-mile marker through Friday, June 17th

Tick Ridge-Koenig Hill West Rd. (CR42) in Brush Creek Township will be closed at the 0.14-mile marker

through Thursday, June 30th

Pollock Rd. (CR47) in Rush Township at the 3.16-mile marker through Thursday, June 30th

COUNTY CREW WORK

DRAG PATCHING

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.

Sheldon Cartro Rd. (CR308) in Green Township Monday, June 13th and Tuesday, June 14th

Hansgen-Morgan Rd. (CR16) in Harrison Township Monday, June 13th and Tuesday, June 14th

Sugar Camp Rd. (CR255) in Porter Township Wednesday, June 15th and Thursday, June 16th

Allegheny Hill (CR14) in Harrison and Porter Townships Wednesday, June 15th and Thursday, June 16th

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.