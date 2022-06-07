Miss Green shows community that shopping small makes a big difference

FRANKLIN FURNACE—Miss River Days candidate Anna Knapp recently hosted a small business vendor fair to encourage the community to support local businesses with her community service platform titled, “Shop Your (Local) Heart Out.”

Knapp knew that when she was selected to represent Green High School, she needed to choose a community service platform she felt strongly about. Growing up around small business efforts for most of her life, she knew she wouldn’t need to look far.

“My family was really involved in agriculture, and [we] sold pumpkins. My mom and dad owned Knapp Family Farms. It was nice to see the backbone of a local business from a young age. This past year, COVID hit pretty hard for everybody, so we’ve kind of chilled out [with the business] for now. But I would be considered third generation: My dad and grandpa both were in the industry. But it was nice to see those business skills from a really young age, and that’s where my platform comes from,” Knapp said.

The vendor fair, which took place on June 4 at Green High School, featured several booths from local businesses, a split the pot raffle, as well as local food trucks and family-friendly activities from small vendors.

Knapp believes that her event offered ample educational opportunities for all who attended in addition to the ability to directly support some of these small businesses.

“Shop Your (Local) Heart Out is something that I could run on and it would be passionate for me. I didn’t want to run on something that I couldn’t stand just so I could say, ‘I’ve been there, I’ve done that.’ So that’s why I feel like this event was something I could bring people in from the community, and maybe this was a day that somebody could buy something from them, learn about their business—there were several businesses in here today. It was definitely an educational day for me, myself,” Knapp said.

Knapp reached out to many of the featured vendors prior to the event and hoped that the money raised could benefit those who Knapp saw supporting local businesses during recently challenging times.

“I had a call for business [vendors], so a lot of them knew about it. But I definitely reached out to Cheesy Street and Muddy River [Coffee] and some of the other vendors, because I knew some of them. So I said I was accepting a vendor fee. I asked them either for a vendor fee, or something of equal value to raffle off. And all of that money will go back to the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce. I know that they did a lot during COVID, a lot of small business loans and stuff. So I just felt like this was a way that I could give money back to them,” Knapp said.

Knapp knows that the convenience and selection often offered from large businesses is sometimes difficult to ignore. But she hopes to offer education, access, and small changes in perspective to make a difference for small businesses in the community.

“My platform isn’t as much a platform as it is a perspective change. This is a way that people can shift their ways of thinking. I just hope everybody takes from this that maybe if you don’t necessarily go and support a local business, you can share their stuff on Facebook so that they can get out there. Times are hard everywhere, so if I can’t support anybody, I can at least spread the word. I think everybody can take away [that they] can start shopping more locally.”

This nontraditional shift in thinking is only fitting for Knapp as a River Days candidate. She considers herself to be as nontraditional a pageant candidate as she is a student, and she wants little girls to know that like her, they can do anything they want to do.

“I’ve got around ninety college credits. I’m not the traditional high school student. I feel like sometimes I don’t fit in, but I also feel like that’s okay. I feel like a lot of times, high schools and colleges need to understand that we don’t really have a ‘traditional’ high school student anymore. Everybody does their own thing. I feel like all little girls everywhere should do whatever it is [they] want to do, and I can show people that anybody can do this while also advocating my platform,” Knapp said.

Looking ahead to the River Days Pageant in September, Knapp knows that her platform and the pageant experience will continue to teach her more about her community and herself. And she is grateful for all the growth it affords.

“You can ask all my friends, they’ll say, ‘Anna is way out of her comfort zone,’ but I think that’s good,” said Knapp. “I think people grow from that.”

Follow Miss Green Anna Knapp, as well as the other Miss River Days candidates online at friendsofportsmouth.com/river-days-festival. The Portsmouth River Days Festival will take place from September 2nd through September 4th, 2022.

Miss Green, Anna Knapp, addresses the crowd at her recent small business vendor fair. “Local business owners are the ones who always support our activities and fundraisers. If we would all start thinking about our purchases before we make them, we could make smarter decisions as consumers,” Knapp said. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1_MissGreen1.jpg Miss Green, Anna Knapp, addresses the crowd at her recent small business vendor fair. “Local business owners are the ones who always support our activities and fundraisers. If we would all start thinking about our purchases before we make them, we could make smarter decisions as consumers,” Knapp said. Knapp reached out to local businesses and vendors in an effort to show her community the ways they could support them, whether that means buying directly or simply spreading the word. The proceeds from Knapp’s event will be donated to the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce, Knapp said. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1_MissGreen2.jpg Knapp reached out to local businesses and vendors in an effort to show her community the ways they could support them, whether that means buying directly or simply spreading the word. The proceeds from Knapp’s event will be donated to the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce, Knapp said. Visitors of all ages enjoyed the vendors and activities from Knapp’s event. Knapp hopes that little girls will understand that, like her, they can make a difference in their community from a young age. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1_MissGreen4.jpg Visitors of all ages enjoyed the vendors and activities from Knapp’s event. Knapp hopes that little girls will understand that, like her, they can make a difference in their community from a young age.

By Kasie McCreary [email protected]

Reach Kasie McCreary at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931 or by email at [email protected] © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Kasie McCreary at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931 or by email at [email protected]

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved