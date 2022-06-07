24 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 3 and returned 24 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

JAMES CURTIS YOUNG, 50

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Obstructing Official Business

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

MARK WESLEY HAMM, 34

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

JENNIFER RAE SHEPHERD, 42

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

STEVEN PAVER, 33

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

NICHOLAS CORT FISHER, 22

Waverly, Ohio, was indicted on:

Petty Theft

Tampering with Evidence

Obstructing Official Business

BILLY JAMES MOSLEY, 32

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

TERRANCE H. MOSLEY, 51

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

4 Counts Violating a Protection Order

HARRY GALE SMITH, 50

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs

PENELOLPE LYNN CONRAD, 50

Milton, West Virginia, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Possession of Cocaine

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

SPENCER LOUIS GUNTER, 50

Cleveland, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

RONEISHA C. ANDERSON, 24

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

DARRIUS JAMES LEE MARROW, 27

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

AMANDA N. AULT, 29

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

ROBERT L. POWELL, 60

Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

TERRANCE MARTE PERKINS-POWELL, 46

Warren, Michigan, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

RYAN LYNN WILLIS, 37

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trespass in a Habitation

JASON MARK RUSSELL, 41

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Domestic Violence

CODY A. STEVENS, 30

South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

CASANDRA J. STACEY, 37

South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

CATHY A. BROWNING, 54

Piketon, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

JOSHUA BRIAN HORTON, 37

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Obstructing Official Business

MISTY DAWN RUGGLES, 36

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

DUSTIN EDWARD CRAFT, 27

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

CAROL SUE WORTHINGTON, 75

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

