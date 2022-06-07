24 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 3 and returned 24 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
JAMES CURTIS YOUNG, 50
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Obstructing Official Business
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
MARK WESLEY HAMM, 34
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
JENNIFER RAE SHEPHERD, 42
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
STEVEN PAVER, 33
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Breaking and Entering
NICHOLAS CORT FISHER, 22
Waverly, Ohio, was indicted on:
Petty Theft
Tampering with Evidence
Obstructing Official Business
BILLY JAMES MOSLEY, 32
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
TERRANCE H. MOSLEY, 51
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
4 Counts Violating a Protection Order
HARRY GALE SMITH, 50
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs
PENELOLPE LYNN CONRAD, 50
Milton, West Virginia, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Possession of Cocaine
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
SPENCER LOUIS GUNTER, 50
Cleveland, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
RONEISHA C. ANDERSON, 24
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
DARRIUS JAMES LEE MARROW, 27
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
AMANDA N. AULT, 29
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
ROBERT L. POWELL, 60
Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
TERRANCE MARTE PERKINS-POWELL, 46
Warren, Michigan, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
RYAN LYNN WILLIS, 37
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Trespass in a Habitation
JASON MARK RUSSELL, 41
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Domestic Violence
CODY A. STEVENS, 30
South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:
Escape
CASANDRA J. STACEY, 37
South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
CATHY A. BROWNING, 54
Piketon, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
JOSHUA BRIAN HORTON, 37
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Obstructing Official Business
MISTY DAWN RUGGLES, 36
Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
DUSTIN EDWARD CRAFT, 27
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
CAROL SUE WORTHINGTON, 75
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault