AAA: Gas Prices Skyrocket

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 22 cents higher this week at $4.776 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Average price during the week of May 31, 2022 $4.456

Average price during the week of June 7, 2021 $2.297

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$4.810 Athens

$4.851 Chillicothe

$4.794 Columbiana

$4.823 East Liverpool

$4.696 Gallipolis

$4.811 Hillsboro

$4.654 Ironton

$4.867 Jackson

$4.781 Logan

$4.682 Marietta

$4.679 Portsmouth

$4.791 Steubenville

$4.817 Washington Court House

$4.808 Waverly

The cost of gasoline is increasing rapidly across the country in part due to seasonal trends and the rising cost of crude oil. The cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, nearly double from last August, as increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply. Meanwhile, domestic gasoline demand rose last week in the wake of a robust Memorial Day weekend of travel. As a result, the national average for a gallon of gas surged 25 cents in one week to hit $4.86. Today’s national average is 59 cents more than a month ago, and $1.81 more than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 700,000 barrels to 219 million barrels last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand grew from 8.8 million b/d to 8.98 million b/d as drivers fueled up for Memorial Day weekend travel. These supply and demand dynamics have contributed to rising pump prices. Coupled with volatile crude oil prices, pump prices will likely remain elevated as long as demand grows and supply remains tight.

