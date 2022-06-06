Cardinal Chorale presents tour concert at All Saints’

PORTSMOUTH — The Cardinal Chorale, now in its 26th season, will perform in Portsmouth as part of their six-day, nine-concert summer tour.

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m., Monday, June 13, 2022, at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 610 4th Street, Portsmouth. Other stops on the tour will include performances in Marion, Dayton, Fostoria, Powell, Dublin, and Coshocton. The Chorale’s 60-minute program will feature selections from their 2021 show, “Let There Be Music!”—music that “will fill the soul and lift the spirit,” as one listener described a Chorale performance.

The concert will include sacred selections, spirituals, show tunes, folk and patriotic songs, and a tribute to Fred Waring. Organized in the summer of 1995 by its director, Charles R. Snyder, the Cardinal Chorale is a select 40-voice traveling ensemble of high school and college singers. In its 20-year history of touring, the Chorale has been invited to sing for a number of professional conferences and has performed on the campuses of Capital University, Muskingum University, Kent State University, Ohio University, and Penn State University.

In the summer of 1998, the Chorale shared its musical magic on a concert tour of England, France, and Wales. Over the years 27 Chorale members have come from Scioto County, including current member Hannah Newman from Wheelersburg.

Members of the 2022 Scioto County Music Festival’s All-County Chorus are invited to sing “I’m Goin’ Up a Yonder” with the chorale during the concert. Interested All-County singers are invited to a short rehearsal at 6:45 p.m., before the 7:30 p.m. concert. There is no admission charge for the concert, but the audience will have an opportunity to make donations to help defray the Chorale’s traveling expenses.

More information about the Cardinal Chorale, including an application form for students interested in the group’s July Music Workshop, is available online at http://www.thecardinalchorale.com/apply. Interested singers may audition for the Chorale following the concert on Monday, June 13.

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m., Monday, June 13, 2022, at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 610 4th Street, Portsmouth. Other stops on the tour will include performances in Marion, Dayton, Fostoria, Powell, Dublin, and Coshocton. The Chorale’s 60-minute program will feature selections from their 2021 show, “Let There Be Music!”—music that “will fill the soul and lift the spirit,” as one listener described a Chorale performance. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1__DSC0764-89.jpg The concert will be at 7:30 p.m., Monday, June 13, 2022, at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 610 4th Street, Portsmouth. Other stops on the tour will include performances in Marion, Dayton, Fostoria, Powell, Dublin, and Coshocton. The Chorale’s 60-minute program will feature selections from their 2021 show, “Let There Be Music!”—music that “will fill the soul and lift the spirit,” as one listener described a Chorale performance. Submitted photo