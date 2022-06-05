Fatal crash in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY–On Saturday, June 4 at 7:20 a.m., the Portsmouth Dispatch Center of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a car versus motorcycle crash on Coal Dock Road near the intersection of Straight Creek Road in UnionTownship.

Joshua C. Haislop, 22, of Waverly, was driving a 2014 Chevy Cruze eastbound on Coal Dock Road.

Jason M. Jones, 36, of Waverly, was driving a 2021 Tao-Tao motorcycle westbound on Coal Dock Road.

Haislop drove left of center striking Jones. Jones sustained life threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at Adena Pike Hospital.

Impairment is suspected and the crash remains under investigation at this time. The Ohio State Patrol was assisted at the scene by BeaverTownship Fire Department, MedCare EMS and the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1_Police-lights.jpg