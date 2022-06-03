Fatal crash on Morgans Fork Road

BENTON TOWNSHIP- The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash which occurred on Morgans Fork Road, near milepost 1, in Pike County.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:21 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022. A 1993 Ford F-150 pick-up truck, operated by Robert D. Rogers, age 62, of Peebles, Ohio, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver and the two passengers, Jessie M. Milliga, age 68, of Monroe, Michigan, and Timothy E. Lemaster, age 58, of Waverly, Ohio were all transported to Adena Pike Hospital for their injuries.

All three individuals were then transported by ground to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio where the female passenger, Jessie M. Milliga, age 68, of Monroe Michigan succumbed to her injuries while en route.

MedCare EMS, the Benton Township Fire Department, and Pebble Fire Department were on the scene. Morgans Fork Road was not closed due to this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.