Alice Return to Wonderland takes the Vern Riffe stage

PORTSMOUTH — Residents will have an opportunity to travel through time and into Wonderland this weekend as Alice Returns to Wonderland takes the Vern Riffe Center stage.

The show, which is slated for the June 4 weekend, will take guests into the magical world of wonderland performed by the Cirque D’ Art Theatre at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts. The show will tell the story of Alice returning to Wonderland after defeating the jabberwocky and facing a new enemy called Time.

“Our show isn’t your normal show. We have a lot of ariels in it and new pieces of equipment,” Alyssa Redoutey said. “We have about 12 pieces of ariel equipment we are working with this show.”

This year’s show features more than 130 cast members, of a wide range of ages, who have been working diligently to perfect the show and bring new stunts and looks to the Vern Riffe stage.

“We have been putting costumes together, having rehearsals and I think we have a pretty great show,” Redoutey said. “It has been crazy this year and at times it has felt like we were behind, but there is definitely nothing we can’t do.”

Alice Returns to Wonderland will be the third performance for Cirque D’ Art since restrictions were dropped after the pandemic. Redoutey shared that the Vern Riffe Center has dropped its restriction and will also be allowing concessions into the theatre.

“We all remember how it was with COVID, but it feels like we have gone back to the way things were,” Redoutey said. “We are right back at it and hope to put on the best show we can.”

Redoutey shared that audiences will really feel like they are in Wonderland throughout the show with special effects and tricks.

“The show has a lot of laughs and a little bit of a scare factor,” Redoutey said. “The lighting this year is amazing, they have really outdone themselves with the lighting. I think people are really going to be surprised.”

After months of hard work from everyone involved with the show, Redoutey hopes the show will give residents some fun entertainment and a chance to escape the world for a while and travel through time in Wonderland.

“I hope everyone comes and sees the show,” Redoutey said. “I hope it brings the audience some relief, laughs and happiness.”

Tickets for Alice Returns to Wonderland can be purchased by calling the McKinley Box office at 740-351-3600. Tickets cost $15 per adult and $10 per child. Showtimes are Saturday, June 4 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 5 at 2 p.m.

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at [email protected]

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved