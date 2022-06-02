1810 House reopening with new exhibits

PORTSMOUTH — Lindsey Kegley, President of the Scioto County Historical Society, announced the re-opening of the 1810 House. The 1810 House is the historical home of early settlers, Aaron and Mary Kinney and is located at 1926 Waller Street.

Kegley shared that after briefly opening when Covid restrictions were eased, the SCHS was forced once again to close its doors to the public. Safety concerns from the structural engineer’s report regarding the Waller Street side wall had to be addressed.

Two additional anchoring restraints are now in place, secured into the floor joists, giving the wall the support needed. The next step in this project is to replace the exterior bricks on the Waller Street side. Work will begin in the near future. New gutters and downspouts were installed to address the water seeping into the interior walls. This closing period allowed the walls to dry out thoroughly before re-plastering and painting the interior.

A final project thhat Kegley hopes to address is replacing the existing electric panel that can support our power needs.

As volunteers clean and prepare the house, new exhibits are being created for visitors to enjoy. The military uniforms and artifacts that were donated to the house by community members were going unnoticed and are now showcased in a military display.

Another featured display focuses on quilts and linens. The house is fortunate to have such beautiful examples of the fine handiwork of many women. The exquisite pieces put visitors in awe of the skill, patience and dedication of their makers.

The 1810 House will be open on Sundays from 1-3 p.m. beginning June 12. The season will run through November 27 and will end with a Christmas Open House on December 4. Special tours can be arranged by contacting Lindsey Kegley via e-mail. [email protected] The house can be rented for club or business meetings as well.

The SCHS always needs new volunteers and tour guides. Anyone with an interest in local history or pioneer living join us! Training and materials are provided so guides feel comfortable showing visitors the house.

During 2021, the 1810 House was beset by numerous expenditures for repairs, causing a budget deficit. Those included the aforementioned repair to the front wall, replacement of aged street sign, new gutters and downspouts and installation of a new water heater. Additional repairs await. The Keepers of the 1810 House are very appreciative of the community’s support. In a normal year, the annual membership contributions (usually supplemented by a small grant) produce just enough revenue to cover usual annual expenses. If you can help support our efforts to preserve our local history for future generations, please make contributions to the Scioto County Historical Society and mail to P.O. Box 1810, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.

