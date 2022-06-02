DAR plants tree in Tracy Park

PORTSMOUTH — One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, Daughters of the American Revolution has more than 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more.

Portsmouth’s Joseph Spencer Chapter’s Conservation Committee chairperson, Marilyn Schomburg wanted a special way to honor Earth Day that would leave a legacy for the chapter. She met with the Portsmouth Shade Tree Commission and they suggested the Shumard Oak tree and they had a perfect location where a tree had recently been lost in Tracy Park. When Logan Minter with the Shade Tree Commission told her the leaves turn bright red in the fall she knew that it was the perfect tree for the chapter to plant. Being a patriotic organization, she thought the red leaves would be perfect against the blue sky and white clouds.

The tree was planted in Tracy Park with the assistance of Logan Minter and Carrie Massie both from the Shade Tree Commission. A commemorative marker was placed at the tree’s base.

Portsmouth’s Joseph Spencer Chapter was formed in 1898 and currently has eighty five members. For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org or email the local chapter at [email protected]

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1_tree-Planting.jpg