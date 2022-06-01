Portsmouth man arrested on the charge of Rape, Drug Trafficking and Permitting Drug Abuse

PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his office was contacted by the Portsmouth Police Department, May 27, 2022, in reference to a sexual assault report.

The Sheriff’s Office was advised that the victim was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment, then transported to Adena Health Systems in Waverly, Ohio for a sexual assault examination.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel, working jointly with the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit and the Portsmouth Police Department, was assigned the case for further investigation.

During the investigation detectives were able to conduct interviews which resulted in the suspect being located at his address, 2124 8th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio. As a result, the suspect was arrested without incident.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that during the investigation detectives received information of drug abuse and drug trafficking occurring at this location.

Arrested was George Case Sanderlin, age 45, of 2124 8th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio. Sanderlin has been charged with two counts of Rape, a felony of the 1st degree, one count of Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the 5th degree, and one count of Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the 5th degree. Sanderlin appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, and is currently being held on a $120,000 bond.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges being presented to the Scioto county Grand Jury on a later date.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1_SanderlinGeorge.jpeg