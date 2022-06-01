SSU’s Clark Memorial Library awarded Celebrating Ohio Books Awards & Authors Grant

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University’s Clark Memorial Library has been awarded the Celebrating Ohio Book Awards and Authors Grant by the State Library of Ohio. This grant was made possible by the Library Services & Technology Act and the Institute of Museum & Library Services.

The Celebrating Ohio Book Awards and Authors Grant is a collection development grant that helps libraries acquire books by Ohio authors and books recognized by Ohio-based book award programs. 2022 is the seventh year for this grant program.

The Clark Memorial Library was awarded $1,000 to develop the collection in the area of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI). The library’s goals for the grant are to build the DEI literature collection for children and young adults, as well as work with SSU Teacher Education students to incorporate the titles into their teaching. The library hopes these books will help SSU students gain insight into challenges K-12 students face today with regards to DEI.

The Institute of Museum & Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s libraries and museums. It advances, supports, and empowers America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development. Their vision is a nation where museums and libraries work together to transform the lives of individuals and communities. For more information on the Institute of Museum & Library Services, visit www.imls.gov.

To learn more about the Clark Memorial Library at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/library.