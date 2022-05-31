SOMC’s third annual Remembrance Walk set for June 4

PORTSMOUTH — Southern Ohio Medical Center is holding its third annual Remembrance Walk on June 4th. The Remembrance Walk is held in honor of all babies lost to miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death.

The walk will begin in the SOMC Friends Center parking lot. Registration begins at 9am and the walk begins at 10am.

“Even before a child is born, it makes a lasting impact on the expecting family. When that child is lost, it can be a truly traumatic experience,” Maternity Manager Theresa Ruby said. “The Remembrance Walk gives families an opportunity to grieve, honor and remember the children they’ve lost.”

The walk will take place following a presentation from Dr. Mikell Rase, SOMC Chief of Pediatrician, a name reading and balloon release. There will also be other remembrance activities, as well as resources on grief and infant loss.

Those wishing to participate in the Remembrance Walk should register and provide a baby name at somc.org/perinatal-loss-walk. Families can also provide a baby name to be read during the ceremony the morning of the walk at the registration table