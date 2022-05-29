Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth presents scholarships to local graduates

PORTSMOUTH — On May 11, the Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth presented Kiwanis scholarships for $1,000 each to four Scioto County high school graduates. They included:

Hannah Arthur, Wheelersburg High School. She plans to attend Shawnee State to major in English and Humanities, Language Arts Adolescent to Young Adult Licensure (Grades 7-12). Hannah received the Honorable Judge Paul E. Fowler Kiwanis Scholarship.

Kaylee Christian, Green High School. She plans to apply for Shawnee State’s Bachelor of Nursing program.

Laikyn Roberts, Portsmouth West High School. She plans to attend Shawnee State to major in Radiologic Technology.

Madison Brown, Notre Dame High School. She plans to attend Shawnee State to major in Dental Hygiene.

David Harting served as the chair of this year’s Kiwanis scholarship committee. Additional committee members included Leigh Greene, Todd Medley, Jay Hash, Misty Simco, Jeff Smith, and Marlo Ridout.

Dr. Sunil Ahuja, Provost of Shawnee State University, helped to present the scholarship awards and provided an SSU update to the club.

The Kiwanis Scholarship is awarded each year by the Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth to qualified and deserving high school graduates of Scioto County schools desirous of pursuing coursework leading to a degree at Shawnee State University. The scholarship provides total funding of up to $1,000 during the first academic year that is paid directly to Shawnee State University on a semester basis. For more information about the Kiwanis scholarship program, visit online at kiwanisofportsmouth.org and select the Scholarships tab.

The Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth has been serving our community for more than 100 years. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. Every club is committed to doing service that is close to its heart and crucial to its community.

