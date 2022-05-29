SSU Development Foundation to host Jordan Williams Memorial Golf Tournament

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University’s Development Foundation will host a memorial golf tournament on Saturday, Jun. 11 beginning at 8 a.m. at The Ridge Golf & Gardens in Marysville, Ohio.

The tournament will benefit the Jordan Williams Memorial Scholarship which supports full-time student-athletes on the baseball team who demonstrate excellence in both academic and athletic pursuit with a $1,000 annual scholarship award.

A four-year member of SSU’s baseball team, Jordan Williams was a record-breaking pitcher for the program. Appearing in a school record 112 games in his career, Williams’ time at SSU spanned from 2010-2013. A biology graduate, he was known for his commitment as a mentor and leader, not only to his teammates, but also to other students on campus. The annual golf tournament, allows Williams’ family, friends, and peers in Portsmouth and in his hometown of Uniontown, Ohio to come together and raise money for a scholarship in his name.

The Jordan Williams Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, Jun. 11 at The Ridge Golf & Gardens at 17487 Robinson Road, Marysville, Ohio 43040. Tournament sponsorships, including hole sponsorships are available, while tournament tams of four can be registered online at www.givetossu.com/jordan-williams.

To learn more about scholarship opportunities within the SSU Development Foundation, visit www.givetossu.com.