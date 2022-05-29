Clay School Legacy Scholarships awarded to the Clay Class of 2022

PORTSMOUTH— The Clay School Legacy Scholarship Fund awarded their annual scholarships recently at Clay High School to the Clay Class of 2022. The Clay School Legacy Scholarship Fund is a joint venture between the Clay Alumni Association and Clay Local Schools.

A total of twelve (12) $1,000 scholarships were awarded to the following Clay Graduates:

Liam Garrison, the son of Bill Garrison and Kara Copeland, is the recipient of a scholarship given in memory of James R. Goad, Clay Class of 1966, sponsored by James’ Brother, David and his wife Kimberly Goad and by James’ Daughter, Carissa, and her husband Jerome McConkey. Liam will attend The Ohio State University where he will pursue a degree in Biochemistry.

Preslee Lutz, the daughter of Terry and Lisa Lutz, is the recipient of a scholarship given in honor of the Glockner Family and is sponsored by the Glockner Family. Preslee will attend Shawnee State University where she will pursue a BSN degree in Nursing.

Christopher King, the son of Brian and Kristin Anderson, is the recipient of a scholarship given in honor of Donna and David Leonard and is sponsored by Mary Gerdts. Christopher will attend the University of Cincinnati where he will pursue a degree in Aerospace Engineering.

Kyleigh Oliver, the daughter of Eric and Debbie Oliver, is the recipient of a scholarship given in memory of Dr. David C. Allen, DPM, Clay Class of 1965 and is sponsored by his sister, Nancy Allen Donini and his brother, Steve Allen. Kyleigh will attend Shawnee State University where she will pursue a degree in Pre-Med Biology.

Kelly Ware, the daughter of Matt and Tracie Lewis, is the recipient of a scholarship given in Honor of the Clay Class of 1956 and in Memory of their deceased Classmates. This scholarship is sponsored by the Clay Class of 1956. Kelly will attend Shawnee State University where she will pursue a degree in Education/Library Science.

Jacy Gearheart, the daughter of Jason and Cynthia Gearheart, is the recipient of a scholarship given in Honor of the Clay Class of 1966, and in Memory of their deceased Classmates. This scholarship is sponsored by the Clay Class of 1966. Jacy will attend Shawnee State University where she will pursue a degree in Biology and Zoology.

Owen Plumlee, the son of Marvin and Amy Plumlee, is the recipient of a scholarship given in Honor of the Clay Class of 1970 and in Memory of their deceased classmates. This scholarship is sponsored by the Clay Class of 1970. Owen will attend Shawnee State University where he will pursue a degree in English/Humanities.

Austin Smith, the son of Christopher and Melissa Smith, is the recipient of a scholarship given in Honor of the Clay Class of 1955 and in Memory of Dr. Asa Mays, Clay Class of 1955. This scholarship is sponsored by Douglas Hunt, Clay Class of 1955. Austin will attend Northern Kentucky University, where he will pursue a degree in Business.

Gavin Cayton, the son of Scott and Gretchen Cayton, is the recipient of a scholarship sponsored by Michael Crum and given in Honor of his Clay Class of 1982 Classmates and in Memory of the Deceased Classmates of the Clay Class of 1982. Gavin will attend Marietta College where he will pursue a degree in Journalism/Broadcasting.

Haley Arnett, the daughter of Anthony and Jamie Arnett, is the recipient of a scholarship sponsored by the Clay School Legacy Scholarship Fund. Haley will attend Shawnee State University where she will pursue a degree in Business/Management.

Brianna Bennett, the daughter of Ricky and Kristie Bennett, is the recipient of a scholarship sponsored by the Clay School Legacy Scholarship Fund. Brianna will attend Shawnee State University where she will pursue a degree in Middle Childhood Education.

Jordyn Mathias, the daughter of Matt and Kristy Mathias, is the recipient of a scholarship sponsored by the Clay School Legacy Scholarship Fund. Jordyn will attend Scioto County Career Technical Center where she will pursue a degree in Nursing as an LPN.

Clay Alumni Treasurer, Charles Leonard, stated, “The Clay School Legacy Scholarship Fund is pleased to award twelve $1,000 scholarships to members of the Clay Class of 2022.” Leonard stated, “The fund’s objective continues to be able to award a scholarship to all Clay Graduates who apply.”

Leonard stated, “That while the Clay School Legacy Scholarship Fund is a joint venture between the Clay Alumni Association and Clay Local Schools, the impetus that keeps the fund moving forward is the support received from school employees, families, and friends of Clay Schools along with local businesses and Clay Alumni Members who continue to support the Scholarship Fund with their generous donations.”

Leonard stated that the Scholarship Fund is in the midst of their Annual Fund Drive. He encouraged all Clay Graduates, Parents of current Clay Students, and Friends of Clay Schools, along with Clay Alumni Members to consider making a donation to the Scholarship Fund. Those wishing to donate should make their checks payable to the Clay Alumni and mail it to Charles Leonard, 1312 Cobblestone Avenue, Westerville, Ohio 43081, or by calling 614-586-6741.