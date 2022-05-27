Shawnee State University designated Collegiate Purple Star Campus

PORTSMOUTH — The Office of Military & Veterans Services at Shawnee State University has received the Collegiate Purple Star designation from the Ohio Department of Higher Education as announced by Chancellor Randy Gardner on May 26. The Collegiate Purple Star recognizes those public and independent colleges and universities in Ohio that are supportive and inclusive of military-connected students. SSU was among just over thirty inaugural recipients of the award for 2022.

“It is an honor to be recognized in this inaugural group of schools,” Doug Shoemaker, SSU’s Coordinator of Military & Veterans Services said. “It confirms Shawnee State’s continued commitment to serving military members, veterans, and their families with our programming and support.”

Criteria to be chosen for a Purple Star college or university includes having a dedicated point of contact or office on campus for veterans and military-connected students, offering veterans and service members priority class registration, surveying student veterans about needs and challenges, and allowing the forming of student-led groups and organizations dedicated to veterans and service members.

SSU’s Office of Military & Veteran Services connects veterans, current service members, and military-connected students to resources including an active student veterans club in the Student Veterans of America, counseling tailored to military-connected student needs, and support staff helping the adjustment to college-level academic work. The office also offers a Veterans Suite for military-connected students to relax in-between classes.

Designations of the Collegiate Purple Star are determined by an appointed advisory committee made up of members from the Ohio Department of Higher Education, the Ohio Veterans Education Council, the Ohio Department of Veterans Services, the Ohio Adjutant General’s Department, and the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission K-12 Purple Star Committee. To read more about the Ohio Department of Higher Education’s Collegiate Purple Star designation, visit www.ohiohighered.org/purple-star.

To learn more about Shawnee State University’s Office of Military & Veteran Services, visit www.shawnee.edu/veterans.

