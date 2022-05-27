Public guided bus tours return to PORTS site

PIKETON — The U.S. Department of Energy and Fluor-BWXT will be offering public tours of the former gaseous diffusion plant in Piketon this summer.

Guests will get the opportunity to learn about the history of the PORTS site as well as a first-hand look at the ongoing operations from a guided bus tour.

The tours, which had been on a two year hiatus because of COVID protocols, are free of charge and open to any U.S. citizen 18 and older.

“We are very excited to be able to share this opportunity with the community again,” said DOE PORTS Site Lead, Jeremy Davis. “These tours give everyone a chance to not only see the work we are doing now, but learn about the impact the site has on the history and the development of our region.”

The tour dates for this unique opportunity are July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17 and Oct. 15. Seats are limited and filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants may reserve only one tour date per year. If a tour fills, a waiting list is maintained and participants will be notified by email should a seat become available.

For more information and easy registration go to www.fbportsmouth.com/public-tours or for more information or to register a group, please call Deneen Garner at 740.897.2609 or email [email protected]